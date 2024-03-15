Reports have emerged regarding a continuous slump in house prices across major Chinese cities in February. These references stem from information released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.In comparison to the previous month, house prices saw a decrease of 0.3% in February. Furthermore, the prices of resale homes have also witnessed a reduction in first, second, and third-tier cities.Resale of homes showed an annual decrease of 6.3% in first-tier cities and by 5.1% in second and third-tier cities. According to ING’s economist Lynn Song, identifying a bottom for house prices could substantially aid market sentiment stabilization.Song notes that the real estate sector will continue to be a major obstacle for growth in 2024. Notably, this stagnating growth is likely to maintain its pressure over the medium-term, considering the time it will take to clear the surplus housing inventories.She further predicts “The property sector’s investment is inclined to remain in the negative growth zone for the year. As a result, the property industry and its associated sectors may likely continue to feel the weight of consolidation.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com