China Industrial Output Climbs 9.8% On Year In April

Industrial production in China was up 9.8 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – in line with expectations following the 14.1 percent jump in March.

The bureau also said that fixed asset investment spiked 19.9 percent on year, beating forecasts for 19.0 percent and down from 25.6 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales advanced an annual 17.7 percent, missing forecasts for 24.9 percent and down sharply from 34.2 percent a month earlier.

The jobless rate was 5.1 percent in April, down from 5.3 percent in the previous month.

House prices were up 4.8 percent in April, accelerating from 4.6 percent a month earlier.

