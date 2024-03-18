Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics established that industrial production in China expanded more than anticipated during the months of January and February. This surge in output registered at 7.0 percent, a considerable increase compared to December’s 6.8 percent. Predictions had set this growth at a moderate 5.0 percent.Simultaneously, retail sales experienced a 5.5 percent increase when compared to the previous year. Even though these sales increased at a slower pace than the 7.4 percent recorded in December, this figure exceeded the economists’ projection of 5.2 percent increase.In addition, the first two months of the year witnessed a 4.2 percent expansion in fixed asset investment from the previous year, surpassing economists’ expectations of a 3.2 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com