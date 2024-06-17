In May, China’s industrial production saw a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics—falling short of the anticipated 6.2 percent rise and marking a significant decline from April’s 6.7 percent growth.Retail sales, however, exceeded projections by growing 3.7 percent annually, surpassing the forecasted 3.0 percent increase and accelerating from the previous month’s 2.3 percent rise.Fixed asset investment grew by 4.0 percent compared to the same period last year, missing the predicted 4.2 percent increase, which would have remained consistent.The unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent, remaining steady and meeting expectations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com