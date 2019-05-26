China Industrial Profits Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release April figures for industrial profits, setting the pace for a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, profits were up 13.9 percent on year.

Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; their previous readings were 96.3 and 99.6, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth HKD402.88 billion and exports were at HKD343.64 billion for a trade deficit of HKD59.24 billion.

