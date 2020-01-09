China Inflation Data Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday release December numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 4.7 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in November. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 0.4 percent after sliding 1.4 percent in the previous month.

China also will see new loan data for December, with forecasts suggesting a total of 1,250 billion yuan – down from 1,390.0 billion in November.

Australia will provide November numbers for trade balance, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of A$4.10 billion – down from A$4.502 billion in October. Imports were worth A$36.25 billion and exports were at A$40.75 billion in October.

New Zealand will see December figures for the commodity price index from ANZ; in November, the index was up 4.3 percent.

The Philippines will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth $9.57 billion and exports were at $6.32 billion for a trade deficit of $3.25 billion.

