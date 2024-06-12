China is set to release its May consumer and producer price indices on Wednesday, encompassing a relatively light slate of economic activity for the Asia-Pacific region. Expectations are that consumer prices will have risen by 0.4% year on year, following a 0.3% increase in April. Meanwhile, producer prices are anticipated to have declined by 1.5% compared to the same period last year, after a 2.5% drop in the prior month.Japan will also report its May producer price index, with projections indicating a 0.4% month-on-month increase and a 2.0% year-on-year rise. This marks a slight uptick from April’s figures, which were 0.3% month-on-month and 0.9% year-on-year.Additionally, South Korea will release its May unemployment data. For reference, the unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com