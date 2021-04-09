China Inflation Data On Tap For Friday

China is on Friday scheduled to release March figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to sink 0.4 percent on month and rise 0.3 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and falling 0.2 percent on year in February. Producer prices are tipped to gain 3.5 percent on year, up from 1.7 percent in February.

Australia will see February figures for building permits and March results for the services index from the Australian Industry Group. Building permits are predicted to surge 21.6 percent on month following the 19.4 percent drop in January. The services index had a score of 55.8 in February.

Taiwan will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to rise 12.1 percent on year after gaining 5.7 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 17.4 percent, accelerating from 9.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.556 billion, up from $4.510 billion a month earlier.

Indonesia will see March results for its consumer confidence index; in February, the index score was 85.8.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com