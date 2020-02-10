China Inflation Jumps 5.4% On Year In January

Consumer prices in China were up 5.4 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 4.9 percent following the 4.5 percent gain in December.

The bureau also said that producer prices sank 0.5 percent on year versus expectations for a flat reading following the 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.

