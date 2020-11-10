China Inflation Rate Slows To 0.5% On Year

Consumer prices in China were up just 0.5 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down sharply from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices sank 0.3 percent – again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The bureau also said that producer prices were down 2.1 percent on year – unchanged from the previous month but missing expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent.

