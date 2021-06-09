China Inflation Rises 1.3% On Year In May

Consumer prices in China were up 1.3 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent and up from 0.9 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased 0.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 9.0 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 8.5 percent and up from 6.8 percent a month earlier.

