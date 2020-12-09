China Inflation Sinks 0.5% On Year In November

Consumer prices in China were down 0.5 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.5 percent increase in October.
On a monthly basis, inflation sank 0.6 percent, again missing estimates for a fall of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent slide in the previous month.
The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 1.5 percent on year – but that beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 2.1 percent drop a month earlier.
