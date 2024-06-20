The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has announced that the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) remains unchanged at 3.45%. This marks the continuation of the rate, which was last set at the same level. The announcement came on June 20, 2024.Market analysts anticipated the stability of the rate, reflecting steady confidence in China’s economic conditions. By holding the LPR at 3.45%, the PBoC indicates a balanced approach to supporting economic growth while ensuring financial stability amidst the global economic volatility.The unchanged LPR suggests that the PBoC is cautiously optimistic about the current economic trajectory, balancing efforts to provide liquidity while keeping inflation in check. Financial markets will be closely monitoring future announcements to gauge the central bank’s next steps in navigating through an evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com