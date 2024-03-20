China has decided to keep its Loan Prime Rate for the 5-year period unchanged at 3.95% in March 2024. This rate has remained the same as the previous indicator, which was set in February 2024. The recent update on 20th March 2024 confirms that the current rate will persist, reflecting the country’s stance on maintaining stability in its financial market. This decision is closely watched by investors and analysts, as it can have implications for borrowing costs, economic growth, and overall market sentiment in China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com