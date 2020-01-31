China Manufacturing PMI 50.0 In January

The manufacturing sector in China fell into stagnation in January, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – posting a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.

That’s down from 50.2 in December, and it now sits right on the line that separates expansion from contraction. It matched expectations.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.1, beating forecasts for 53.0 and up from 53.5 in the previous month.

The bureau’s composite index now sits at 53.0, down from 53.4 a month earlier.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com