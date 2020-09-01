China Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 53.1 In August – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1.

That’s up from 52.8 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the sector saw the sharpest increase in output and new orders since 2011. New export work rose for the first time this year, while employment moved closer to stabilization.

Chinese goods producers faced a further increase in average input costs during August. Though not as strong as in July, the rate of inflation remained solid overall amid reports of greater raw material costs.

