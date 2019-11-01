China will on Friday see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to show a score of 51.0, down from 51.4 in September.
Australia will see October results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and for the RBA’s commodity price index – as well as Q3 numbers for producer prices.
The manufacturing index had a score of 54.7 in September, while the commodity price index climbed 1.8 percent to a score of 120.6. Producer prices were up 2.0 percent on year and 0.4 percent on quarter in Q2.
Japan will release September figures for unemployment forecasts suggesting a jobless rate of 2.2 percent and a job-to-applicant ratio of 1.59 – both unchanged from the previous month.
Hong Kong will release September numbers for retail sales; in October, sales plummeted 25.3 percent on year.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- China Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday - October 31, 2019
- *New Zealand Consumer Confidence Index +4.0% On Month In October To 118.4 – ANZ - October 31, 2019
- *Australia Performance Of Manufacturing Index 51.6 In October – AiG - October 31, 2019