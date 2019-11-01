China Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to show a score of 51.0, down from 51.4 in September.

Australia will see October results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG and for the RBA’s commodity price index – as well as Q3 numbers for producer prices.

The manufacturing index had a score of 54.7 in September, while the commodity price index climbed 1.8 percent to a score of 120.6. Producer prices were up 2.0 percent on year and 0.4 percent on quarter in Q2.

Japan will release September figures for unemployment forecasts suggesting a jobless rate of 2.2 percent and a job-to-applicant ratio of 1.59 – both unchanged from the previous month.

Hong Kong will release September numbers for retail sales; in October, sales plummeted 25.3 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com