China Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday see January results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, highlighting a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 51.0, down from 51.5 in December.

China also will provide December numbers for industrial profits; in November, profits were up 5.4 percent.

Australia will release December figures for building approvals and January data for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group, the inflation forecast from TD Securities and the commodity price index from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In December, the manufacturing index had a score of 48.3, the inflation forecast predicted an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year and the commodity index sank an annual 2.1 percent on year to a score of 116.4.

Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was down 3.2 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will see January figures for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.0 percent.

Finally, a number of regional countries will see manufacturing PMI results for January, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com