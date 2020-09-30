China Manufacturing PMI Eases To 53.0 In September – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.0.

That’s down from 53.1 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output growth eased but remained marked, while there was a sharper increase in total new work as export sales rebounded.

Staffing levels stabilized, ending an eight-month string of decline.

Chinese manufacturers were generally confident that production would rise over the next 12 months.

