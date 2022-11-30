The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.

That missed expectations for a reading of 49.0 and was down from 49.2 in October. It also moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The report also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 46.7 from 48.7 in October, while the general PMI dropped to 47.1 from 49.0.

