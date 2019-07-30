China Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Wednesday

Breaking News
China is scheduled to release its July manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs on Wednesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 49.6, up from 49.4 in June. The non-manufacturing PMI is called at 54.0, down from 54.2. The composite is called steady at 53.0.

Australia will provide Q2 figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year – up from the flat quarterly reading and the 1.3 percent gain in Q1.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s trimmed mean is called higher by 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year in the previous three months.

The RBA’s weighted median is tipped to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year after advancing 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia also will see June numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 3.6 percent annual gain.

New Zealand will see July results for the indexes of activity outlook and business confidence from ANZ Bank; in June, their scores were +8 and -38.1, respectively.

Japan will release June results for housing starts and construction orders and also see July figures for its consumer confidence index.

Housing starts are predicted to fall 2.2 percent on year after tumbling 8.7 percent in May. Construction orders plunged an annual 16.9 percent in May. The consumer confidence index is expected to show a score of 38.5, down from 38.7 in June.

South Korea will provide June data for industrial production and retail sales. In May, industrial production fell 1.7 percent on month and gained 1.0 percent on year, while retail sales rose 0.9 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release Q2 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.

Thailand will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth $19.38 billion and exports were at $20.78 billion for a trade surplus of $1.40 billion.

Malaysia will release June figures for producer prices; in May, producer prices added 0.2 percent on month and sank 1.5 percent on year.

