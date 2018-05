Analysts at Nomura note that China’s official manufacturing PMI rebounded to 51.9 in May from 51.4 in April and though their forecast was above consensus (Consensus: 51.4; Nomura: 51.5), they were still a bit too conservative. Key Quotes “The rebound in May was driven by the “factory output” subindex, especially by ferrous metal processing. Among […] The post China: Manufacturing PMI rebounds in May – Nomura appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story