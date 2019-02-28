China Manufacturing PMI Slides To 49.2 In February

The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.

That missed expectations for a score of 49.5, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. It also moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.3 in February – again shy of expectations for 54.5 and down from 54.7 in the previous month.

The composite index posted a score of 52.4, down from 53.2 a month earlier.

