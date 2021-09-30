China Manufacturing PMI Slips Into Contraction – NBS

The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction territory in September, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.

That missed expectations for a reading of 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

It also moved beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 53.2, moving up into expansion after posting a score of 47.5 in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com