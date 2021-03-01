China Manufacturing PMI Slows In February – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That’s down from 51.5 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output expanded modestly amid a softer rise in new work as the pandemic weighed on export sales and supplier performance.

Greater prices for raw materials and higher transport costs led to a further substantial rise in input costs. As a result, prices charged by manufacturers rose solidly as companies looked to partially pass on higher cost burdens to customers.

Business confidence improved on hopes for a global economic recovery in the months ahead.

