China Manufacturing PMI Swings To Expansion – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China moved into expansion territory in May, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.7.

That beat expectations for a score of 49.6 and it’s up from 49.4 in April. It also moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index saw its strongest increase in output since January 2011.

The sales trend remained subdued, driven by weak external demand – although the supply chains stabilized after a marked period of disruption.

