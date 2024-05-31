The manufacturing sector in China experienced a decline in May, slipping into contraction according to the latest survey results from the National Bureau of Statistics. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered a score of 49.5 for the month.This figure fell short of the anticipated score of 50.5 and declined from the previous month’s figure of 50.4, placing it below the critical 50-point mark that demarcates expansion from contraction.The non-manufacturing PMI also lagged behind expectations, coming in at 51.1. This was below the forecasted 51.5 and a slight drop from April’s 51.2.Furthermore, the composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, registered at 51.0. This was beneath projections of 51.4 and down from the 51.7 recorded a month earlier.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com