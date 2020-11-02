China Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.6.

That’s up from 53.0 in September and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, October survey data pointed to a marked improvement in business conditions across China’s manufacturing sector, with firms recording sharper rises in both output and total new work.

However, growth in new export sales softened notably amid a resurgence of the coronavirus across a number of export markets. Nonetheless, stronger overall market conditions led to an improvement in business confidence, which hit its highest since August 2014.

