China Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In June – Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI core of 51.2.

That’s up from 50.7 in May and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, total new work increased for the first time since January, although external demand remained subdued.

Employment meanwhile remained on a downward trend in June, with staffing levels falling for the sixth month running. Firms often commented on the non-replacement of voluntary leavers and planned redundancies.

