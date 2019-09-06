Analysts at Standard Chartered notes that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced a broad-based 50bps cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), effective 16 September. Key Quotes “In addition, the central bank announced an extra 100bps RRR cut for city commercial banks operating solely within their respective provinces, of which 50bps will take effect […] The post China: PBoC cuts RRR as expected – Standard Chartered appeared first on Forex Crunch.

