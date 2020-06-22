China Prime Rate Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release June numbers for prime loan rates for one and five years, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the rate was3.85 percent for one-year and 4.65 percent for five-year.

The Philippines will see Q2 results for its consumer confidence survey; in the previous three months, the index score was 1.26.

Taiwan will provide unemployment figures for May; in April, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent.

Hong Kong will release Q1 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD42.79 billion and the financial account showed a deficit of HKD71.51 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com