Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / China Raises 2018 Nominal GDP

China Raises 2018 Nominal GDP

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

China revised its nominal gross domestic product estimate for 2018 by 2.1 percent, on Friday.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, GDP totaled CNY 91.93 trillion in 2018. However, the NBS said it will not have any significant impact on the 2019 growth rate.

The revised data showed that the service sector contributed more than previously estimated in 2018.

The government targets 6 to 6.5 percent growth for 2019.

Despite NBS stressing that the current round of revisions is the result of the census uncovering previously unrecorded activity, it is hard to ignore the fact that it will also help them meet official growth targets, Julian Evans-Pritchard and Martin Rasmussen, economists at Capital Economics, said.

China aimed to double its real GDP from 2010 levels by the year 2020.

“Our research suggests that political pressure to meet growth targets has encouraged the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to massage the GDP deflator in recent years,” economists added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.