Results from a survey conducted by S&P Global revealed on Wednesday that the service sector in China continued to experience growth in March.The March Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Caixin service sector rose to 52.7 as anticipated, up from 52.5 in February. The PMI indicative rating signals increased services activity for the 15th month in a row. Even though the growth rate was faster, it fell short of the long-term series average.Growth in business activity primarily accelerated due to an improvement in new business influx and an increase in business sentiment. However, there was a decline in employment due to decreased capacity pressures.According to the survey, the growth rate for the overall private sector activity was the strongest since May 2023. The composite output index for March advanced to 52.7 from 52.5 the previous month. Despite this, Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, cautioned that the economy still has to face uncertainties and unfavorable factors.