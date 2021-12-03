China will on Friday see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, their scores were 53.8 and 51.5, respectively.
Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 6.0 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.
Thailand will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent – up from 2.38 percent in October.
Hong Kong and Singapore will see November results for their private sector PMIs from market Economics; in October, their scores were 50.8 and 52.3, respectively.
- China Services Index Data Due On Friday - December 2, 2021
- *Australia Services Index 55.7, Composite Index 55.7 In November – Markit - December 2, 2021
- *Australia Performance Of Construction Index 57.0 In November – AiG - December 2, 2021