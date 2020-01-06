China Services Index Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday see December data for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the services index saw a score of 53.5 and the composite was at 53.2.

Japan will see final December results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading came in at 48.8. Japan also will see December data for vehicle sales; in November, sales tumbled 14.6 percent on year.

The Philippines will release November trade data and December inflation figures. In October, imports were worth $9.57 billion and exports were at $6.32 billion for a trade deficit of $3.25 billion.

Overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI climbed 2.6 percent on year.

