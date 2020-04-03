China Services PMI Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday see March results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the services index saw a score of 26.5, while the composite came in at 27.5.

Japan will see March results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank. In February, their scores were 32.7 and 35.8, respectively.

Australia will release February figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month following the 0.3 percent decline in January.

Australia also will see March numbers for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in February, the index score was 42.7.

Malaysia will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth 72.08 billion ringgit and exports were at 84.08 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 12.00 billion ringgit.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Friday for Children’s Day and will re-open on Monday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com