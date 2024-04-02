On Wednesday, China is expected to release the March results for the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Caixin, an important event for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s expected to show a score of 52.7, an increase from February’s score of 52.5.Japan also expects to release its PMI data from Jibun Bank for the service industry in March. The prediction suggests an unchanged score of 54.9 from the previous month.Australia is set to disclose its March results for both the manufacturing and construction indexes from the Australian Industry Group (AiG). In February, the country registered low scores of -12.6 and -18.4 for the respective sectors.Lastly, Hong Kong plans to share February’s retail sales data. In the previous month, a year-on-year increase of 0.9% was reported.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com