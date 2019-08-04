China Services PMI On Tap For Monday

China will on Monday see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the services index saw a score of 52.0 and the composite was at 50.6.

Australia will see July results for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group and also for the inflation forecast from TD Securities.

In June, the service index had a score of 52.2, while the inflation forecast called for a flat reading on month an increase of 1.6 percent on year.

New Zealand will see July numbers for the commodity price index from ANZ; in June, the index sank 3.9 percent on month.

Japan will see July figures for its services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 51.9 and 50.8, respectively.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for their private sector PMIs from Market Economics; in June, their scores were 47.9 and 50.6.

