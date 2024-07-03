The services sector in China continued its expansion in June, albeit at a slower pace, according to the latest survey from Caixin released on Wednesday. The service Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered at 51.2.While this marks a slight decline from May’s reading of 54.0, it still remains above the critical 50 threshold that demarcates expansion from contraction.The continued expansion in services activity was primarily driven by increased inflows of new business. June saw another rise in incoming new business, extending the growth streak to 18 months. Anecdotal evidence suggests that enhanced underlying demand conditions and a broader array of services offered by firms were key contributors to the rise in new work. Additionally, a boost in tourism activities and improved overseas business conditions led to another substantial increase in export sales. However, both new and export business growth rates decelerated compared to May.The survey further indicated that the composite index registered a score of 52.8 in June, down from 54.1 in May.Despite the slowdown, the growth rate remained solid. The underlying data showed accelerated output growth in the manufacturing sector, contrasted by a deceleration in the services sector. New orders continued their upward trend in June, although at the slowest rate in four months. Business sentiment also deteriorated, reaching its lowest optimism level in five years. Employment saw a decline across both the manufacturing and services sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com