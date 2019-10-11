The latest headlines crossed the wires now, via Bloomberg, citing that China’s securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, scrapped the foreign ownership limits for futures companies from January 1. Additional Headlines: It will scrap limits on foreign ownership of mutual fund companies on April 1, 2020. It will scrap limits on foreign ownership of […] The post China sets timetable to remove ownership cap on financial firms appeared first on Forex Crunch.

