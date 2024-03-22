The China stock market has seen a decline in two of the last three trading days, following a two-day winning streak in which it gathered almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. Now, the Shanghai Composite Index is just above the 3,075-point mark, and it’s expected to rise again on Friday.This optimism on global forecasts for Asian markets hinges on the positive outlook for interest rates. Most European and U.S. markets have seen uptake and it’s anticipated that Asian markets will mirror this pattern.On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) finished slightly lower as the losses from energy and insurance companies were offset by strong financial shares and property.For the day, the index fell slightly by 2.57 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,077.11 after trading between 3,069.27 and 3,090.05. Additionally, the Shenzhen Composite Index dipped by 2.30 points or 0.13 percent to end at 1,804.31.Active stocks such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose by 0.38 percent, while China Construction Bank and China Merchants Bank gathered 0.30 percent and 1.19 percent respectively. China Life Insurance, however, fell by 0.45 percent.Wall Street showed modest growth as major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday and maintained that upto the end of the session, closing at record highs. The Dow increased 269.24 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 39,781.37, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 also saw gains.This growth on Wall Street is due largely to a positive reaction to Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve. The central bank kept interest rates steady, as anticipated, and maintained its projection for three interest rate cuts this year.In U.S. economic news, a slight drop was seen in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, and existing home sales surprisingly soared in February. However, crude oil futures saw a decrease on Thursday, affected by a stronger dollar and weak gasoline demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.20 at $81.07 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com