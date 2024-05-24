The China stock market has experienced declines in two out of the last three trading sessions, following a three-day winning streak where it gained over 50 points, or 1.8 percent. Currently, the Shanghai Composite Index is positioned just above the 3,115-point mark, and further declines are anticipated as we move into Friday’s session.The global market outlook suggests a soft trend for Asian markets, primarily driven by ongoing concerns about interest rates. While European markets were mixed and relatively flat, U.S. markets saw a downturn, and it’s likely that Asian markets will follow this negative trajectory.On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) saw a significant drop, led by losses in financial shares, property stocks, and resource companies. Specifically, the index plummeted 42.15 points, or 1.33 percent, concluding the day at 3,116.39 after fluctuating between 3,110.28 and 3,150.63.Breaking down the sector performances: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slipped 0.36 percent, Bank of China fell 0.22 percent, China Construction Bank declined 0.70 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated by 1.55 percent, and Bank of Communications decreased 0.28 percent. Additionally, China Life Insurance dipped 0.27 percent, Jiangxi Copper dropped 4.78 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) fell by 3.16 percent, and Yankuang Energy eased back by 0.24 percent. PetroChina saw a decline of 1.39 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) lost 0.62 percent, Huaneng Power dropped 2.02 percent, while China Shenhua Energy managed to gain 0.62 percent. In the property sector, Gemdale decreased by 0.93 percent, Poly Developments tanked 3.28 percent, and China Vanke rallied by 1.70 percent.Wall Street’s performance provided a weak lead for the global markets. On Thursday, major U.S. averages opened mixed but trended downward as the day progressed, ending significantly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 605.78 points, or 1.53 percent, closing at 39,065.26. The NASDAQ Composite Index fell 65.51 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 declined 39.17 points, or 0.74 percent, finishing at 5,267.84.Initially, Wall Street witnessed some strength, largely due to a rally in tech stocks following positive quarterly earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), which reported stronger-than-expected fiscal first quarter results along with optimistic guidance. However, buying interest diminished shortly after trading commenced, as investors remained cautious about the broader market outlook amidst concerns over interest rates, especially after Wednesday’s slightly hawkish Federal Reserve minutes.Compounding the rate worries, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.Meanwhile, oil futures dropped for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, spurred by demand concerns and unexpected increases in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $0.70, or 0.9 percent, settling at $76.87 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com