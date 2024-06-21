The Chinese stock market has declined for the second consecutive session, losing nearly 25 points or 0.8 percent overall. The Shanghai Composite Index now hovers just above the 3,000-point mark, though some support is expected on Friday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed to higher, with profit-taking in technology stocks likely to limit gains. European markets saw an uptick, while U.S. markets exhibited mixed results, suggesting that Asian markets might experience a moderate performance.On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index ended slightly lower as losses in property stocks were counterbalanced by gains in financial and oil sectors. The index fell 12.61 points or 0.42 percent to close at 3,005.44, fluctuating between 3,001.77 and 3,028.51. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 31.79 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 1,655.85.Key performers included Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which rose 0.36 percent, and Bank of China, which increased by 0.22 percent. China Construction Bank gained 0.56 percent, while China Merchants Bank fell 0.41 percent. Bank of Communications added 0.42 percent, and China Life Insurance improved by 0.67 percent. Jiangxi Copper dipped 0.21 percent, Yankuang Energy increased 0.17 percent, PetroChina surged 1.72 percent, and Sinopec (China Petroleum and Chemical) strengthened 1.65 percent. Huaneng Power advanced 0.88 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 2.74 percent, while Gemdale plummeted 4.28 percent. Poly Developments tumbled 2.59 percent, China Vanke plunged 3.48 percent, and Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) remained unchanged.Wall Street’s lead offers limited clarity as the major averages opened higher but saw the NASDAQ and S&P 500 turn lower while the Dow ended positively. The Dow rallied 299.90 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 39,134.76. In contrast, the NASDAQ dropped 140.64 points or 0.79 percent to close at 17,721.59, and the S&P 500 sank 13.86 points or 0.25 percent to end at 5,473.17.The initial strength on Wall Street was driven by continued gains in Nvidia (NVDA) stocks. However, the NASDAQ and S&P 500 downturn was also led by significant pullbacks in Nvidia, indicating some profit-taking following record intraday highs, with the S&P 500 dipping after surpassing the 5,500 mark for the first time.Economically, the U.S. Labor Department reported a slight decline in first-time unemployment benefit claims last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department noted a sharp drop in new U.S. residential constructions in May.Crude oil prices increased on Thursday after U.S. inventories declined slightly more than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose by $0.60 to $82.17 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com