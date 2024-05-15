The Chinese stock market has experienced a decline over the past two sessions, dropping nearly 10 points or 0.3 percent. Currently, the Shanghai Composite Index is positioned just above the 3,145-point mark, although a rebound may be anticipated on Wednesday.The global outlook for the Asian markets appears cautiously optimistic, spurred by promising indicators regarding interest rate projections. European markets remained mixed and flat, while U.S. markets showed gains, suggesting that Asian markets may follow suit.On Tuesday, the SCI saw a slight decline, with financials and oil firms weighing down performance, though losses were somewhat mitigated by support from the property sector. Specifically, the index fell by 2.25 points or 0.07 percent, closing at 3,145.77, after fluctuating between 3,137.61 and 3,155.81. In contrast, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 6.20 points or 0.35 percent, ending the day at 1,773.00.Key movers included Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which decreased by 0.74 percent, and Bank of China, which dropped 0.98 percent. China Construction Bank saw a 0.71 percent decline, while China Merchants Bank retreated 1.59 percent. Bank of Communications lost 0.86 percent, but China Life Insurance rallied by 1.30 percent. Jiangxi Copper surged 2.10 percent, and Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) added 0.51 percent. Yankuang Energy plunged 2.68 percent, PetroChina fell by 0.90 percent, and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.31 percent. Huaneng Power rose 0.32 percent, China Shenhua Energy stumbled 1.25 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.55 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.42 percent, and China Vanke improved 0.54 percent.Wall Street provided a positive lead, as major averages hovered around the unchanged mark for most of Tuesday before a late rally pushed them into positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 126.60 points or 0.32 percent to 39,558.11. The NASDAQ advanced by 122.94 points or 0.75 percent to 16,511.18, and the S&P 500 climbed 25.26 points or 0.48 percent to 5,246.68.The upward movement on Wall Street was bolstered by a decline in treasury yields, which had seen an early rise. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell to its lowest closing level in over a month. Initially, treasury yields increased following a Labor Department report revealing higher-than-expected U.S. producer prices for April. However, downward revisions to March data were interpreted by some economists as a favorable sign, easing concerns over the future of interest rates.Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve might maintain elevated interest rates for an extended period due to a larger than anticipated increase in U.S. producer prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June dropped by $1.10 or approximately 1.4 percent, settling at $78.02 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com