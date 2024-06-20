In a move reflecting economic stability, China’s 5-Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) remained unchanged at 3.95% this June. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced the decision on June 20, 2024, following careful consideration of the domestic economic landscape.The static rate of 3.95%, which has been held since May 2024, indicates a steady approach by the PBOC amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty. Analysts had widely anticipated this decision, suggesting that the central bank seeks to foster an environment of steady financial conditions without introducing further market volatility.This development highlights the PBOC’s commitment to sustaining moderate borrowing costs for long-term loans, aiming to support economic growth while keeping inflationary pressures in check. Stakeholders in the financial sector will continue to monitor any future signals from the PBOC closely, as they balance maintaining price stability with fostering economic momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com