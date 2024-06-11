### Market Overview: Shanghai Composite and Global TrendsAhead of Monday’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the China stock market broke its two-day losing streak, during which it had declined by over 40 points or 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits slightly above the 3,050 mark and shows potential for further gains on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is relatively stable with a slight upward bias in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement scheduled for Wednesday. While European markets experienced a downturn, U.S. markets saw gains, suggesting a modest increase in Asian market activity.On Friday, the Shanghai Composite Index saw a modest rise, buoyed by financial and property shares, although offset by weaker performance in the energy sector. The index gained 2.49 points, or 0.08%, closing at 3,051.28, after fluctuating between 3,031.04 and 3,065.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index also inched up by 1.64 points, or 0.10%, finishing at 1,679.31.### Sector Highlights and Key MoversIn sector performance:- **Industrial and Commercial Bank of China**: Up 1.10%- **Bank of China**: Up 1.80%- **China Construction Bank**: Up 1.55%- **China Merchants Bank**: Down 0.03%- **Bank of Communications**: Up 2.51%- **China Life Insurance**: Down 0.70%- **Jiangxi Copper**: Up 0.16%- **Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco)**: Down 0.25%- **Yankuang Energy**: Up 0.17%- **China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec)**: Down 0.63%- **Huaneng Power**: Up 1.40%- **China Shenhua Energy**: Down 0.02%- **Gemdale**: Up 0.97%- **Poly Developments**: Up 1.26%- **China Vanke**: Up 1.87%- **PetroChina**: Unchanged### Insights from Wall StreetThe recent activity on Wall Street suggests a mild upward trend, with major indices recovering from initial losses to close in positive territory on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 69.05 points, or 0.18%, ending at 38,868.04. The NASDAQ increased by 51.90 points, or 0.35%, to finish at 17,192.53, while the S&P 500 gained 13.80 points, or 0.26%, to close at 5,360.79.Market participants are exercising caution ahead of several significant events this week, including the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The expectation is that the Fed will likely maintain current interest rates. However, investors are keenly awaiting the Fed’s economic projections and rate outlook.Additionally, the U.S. Labor Department is due to release its consumer price inflation report for May, which will provide further insights into inflation trends.### Energy Market OutlookCrude oil prices surged on Monday, driven by optimism regarding future energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July saw a significant increase, closing $2.21 higher, or approximately 2.9%, at $77.74 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com