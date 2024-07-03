The Chinese stock market has experienced an upward trajectory for the past three sessions, accumulating over 50 points, which equates to a 1.8 percent increase. Currently, the Shanghai Composite Index is positioned just below the significant 3,000-point mark and is expected to receive further support on Wednesday.The global forecast for Asian markets indicates minimal fluctuations ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment data. While European markets declined, U.S. markets showed positive movement, foreshadowing a likely uptrend in Asian markets.On Tuesday, the SCI experienced a modest gain as financial and oil sectors outperformed, offsetting substantial losses in the property sector. Specifically, the index gained 2.28 points, or 0.08 percent, closing at 2,997.01 after fluctuating between 2,989.47 and 3,004.99. Conversely, the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped by 9.75 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish at 1,620.74.Among the notable performers, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged by 2.58 percent, Bank of China rose by 1.93 percent, Agricultural Bank of China increased by 1.80 percent, China Construction Bank climbed by 1.72 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced by 2.10 percent, and Bank of Communications saw a 1.33 percent rise. On the downside, China Life Insurance fell by 1.44 percent, Jiangxi Copper decreased by 1.49 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) declined by 1.39 percent, and Gemdale, Poly Developments, and China Vanke plunged by 2.75 percent, 3.01 percent, and 2.19 percent respectively. However, PetroChina rallied by 2.21 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.94 percent, Yankuang Energy increased by 0.34 percent, Huaneng Power was up by 0.31 percent, and China Shenhua Energy ascended by 1.15 percent.The outlook from Wall Street is promising, as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday but ended in positive territory following a late-day surge. The Dow rose by 162.33 points, or 0.41 percent, closing at 39,331.85. The NASDAQ rallied by 149.46 points, or 0.84 percent, to 18,028.76, and the S&P 500 climbed by 33.92 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish at 5,509.01.Wall Street’s early weakness followed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who voiced contentment with inflation progress but indicated a desire for more improvement before considering interest rate cuts. Stocks gained as bond yields fell, with investors anticipating the forthcoming employment data.In commodities, oil prices declined on Tuesday amid reduced concerns about supply disruptions due to Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August decreased by $0.57, or roughly 0.7 percent, ending at $82.81 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com