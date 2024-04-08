Before the long weekend for the Ching Ming Festival, China’s stock market experienced consecutive losses, shedding a minor 8 points or 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now stands just below the 3,070-point mark and is predicted to find support on Monday.Global market predictions following the better-than-expected U.S. employment data present a cautiously optimistic outlook for Asian markets. While European markets underwent a downturn, U.S. markets rose, giving indications that Asian markets may take a similar route.On Wednesday, the SCI ended slightly lower due to losses from the financial and property sectors. However, this decline was somewhat offset by support from resource companies. The industrial and commercial bank of China experienced a minor loss, while the Bank of China and China Construction Bank also saw slight decreases. In contrast, Jiangxi Copper saw a significant rise, as did Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco), Yankuang Energy, and PetroChina.Wall Street started strong, with major indices opening higher and maintaining positive momentum throughout the session. The Dow, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 all made significant gains, albeit the weekly performance for these indices was largely negative.The robust performance on Wall Street was driven by the Labor Department’s report showing student job growth in March exceeded expectations. However, the strong job growth also added to ongoing concerns about the future of interest rates. The report additionally showed a continuous slowing in the yearly wage growth rate.Oil futures saw an increase on Friday due to concerns over supply arising from geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May rose fractionally, settling at a new five month high. Over the course of the week, these oil futures increased by 4 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com