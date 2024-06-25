The China stock market has declined for the fourth consecutive session, decreasing by over 65 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index currently rests just below the 2,965-point mark but is expected to find support on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed; profit-taking in technology stocks is likely to limit any potential gains. While European markets experienced an uptick, U.S. markets were generally down, suggesting a similar trend for Asian markets.On Monday, the SCI saw significant losses driven by downturns in property stocks and resource companies, although financials provided some support. The index fell 35.04 points or 1.17 percent, closing at 2,963.10, after fluctuating between 2,960.13 and 2,990.64 throughout the day.Key movements among active stocks included Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which rose by 1.09 percent, and Bank of China, which gained 0.45 percent. China Construction Bank increased by 0.42 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced by 1.10 percent, Bank of Communications grew by 0.83 percent, and PetroChina added 0.60 percent. Conversely, China Life Insurance decreased by 0.41 percent, Jiangxi Copper fell by 1.78 percent, and Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) dropped by 2.24 percent. Notably, Yankuang Energy plunged 4.41 percent.In the U.S., the major averages displayed a split performance, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only index to finish in positive territory. The Dow increased by 260.88 points or 0.67 percent to close at 39,411.21. In contrast, the NASDAQ fell by 192.54 points or 1.09 percent to 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 declined by 16.75 points or 0.31 percent to 5,447.87.The sell-off on Wall Street was primarily driven by a downturn in technology stocks, with companies like Nvidia Corporation, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm experiencing significant profit-taking.Investors are also anticipating the Commerce Department’s upcoming report on personal income and spending for May, which includes inflation metrics closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.Oil prices rose on Monday due to optimistic demand forecasts and potential supply disruptions related to Middle Eastern tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August delivery increased by $0.90 or 1.1 percent, settling at $81.63 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com