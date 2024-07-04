On Wednesday, the China stock market concluded a three-day winning streak, during which it gained over 50 points, or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now hovers just above the 2,980-point level, with expectations for renewed strength on Thursday.The global outlook for Asian markets appears positive, supported by an improved perspective on interest rates. While European markets experienced gains, U.S. markets had mixed results, likely leading Asian markets to achieve a moderate growth.The Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) ended slightly lower on Wednesday due to losses in financial and resource stocks, though these were somewhat offset by support from the property sector. On this day, the index dropped 14.63 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 2,982.38, fluctuating between 2,978.07 and 2,998.54. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Composite Index decreased by 12.68 points, or 0.78 percent, closing at 1,608.06.Among the active stocks:- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 1.34 percent,- Bank of China fell 1.05 percent,- China Construction Bank decreased 1.17 percent,- China Merchants Bank slid 1.77 percent,- Bank of Communications dropped 0.26 percent,- China Life Insurance edged up 0.03 percent,- Jiangxi Copper gained 0.13 percent,- Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tumbled 1.67 percent,- Yankuang Energy lost 0.38 percent,- PetroChina fell 0.84 percent,- China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 0.31 percent,- Huaneng Power dropped 0.41 percent,- China Shenhua Energy dipped 1.20 percent,- Gemdale advanced 0.85 percent,- Poly Developments increased 1.00 percent,- and China Vanke rose by 0.42 percent.Wall Street presented a mixed lead, as the major indices started slightly higher on Wednesday, but diverged by the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 23.90 points, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 39,308.00. The NASDAQ gained 159.54 points, or 0.88 percent, reaching a record high of 18,188.30. The S&P 500 added 28.01 points, or 0.51 percent, also setting a record at 5,537.02.The strength on Wall Street was attributed to optimism regarding interest rates, fueled by weaker-than-expected economic data. The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity for June. Additionally, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week. Despite this, overall trading activity remained subdued, as treasuries rose notably in reaction to the economic data. Markets closed earlier and will remain closed for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.Oil prices surged on Wednesday after data indicated a significantly larger-than-anticipated decline in U.S. crude inventories last week. A weaker dollar also provided support. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August climbed $1.07, closing at $83.88 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com